Political strategists on Biden messaging, Republican race in New Hampshire Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are ramping up campaign efforts in New Hampshire, while Ron DeSantis focuses his energy on South Carolina. Meanwhile, President Biden is leaning into his reelection bid and highlighting pro-abortion rights messaging on the campaign trail. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined CBS News to discuss the 2024 race for the White House.