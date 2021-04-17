Political Playback: Battle at the Democratic Convention With Bernie Sanders promising to challenge Hillary Clinton all the way to the Convention, we look back to the 1980 Democratic convention -- the last time a liberal Senator battled it out to the bitter end. Democrats sought a white knight, and Ted Kennedy, with a Camelot legacy behind him, answered the charge. After the loss to Reagan, the Democratic Party vowed never to self-destruct again. Yet as Clinton and Sanders continue to spar, the nightmares of 1980 haunt Democratic dreams of another victory.