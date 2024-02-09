Political fallout from description of Biden's memory in special counsel report
President Biden strongly disputed how his memory was described in a special counsel report released Thursday and said, "I know what the hell I'm doing." The report is the result of a yearlong investigation into Mr. Biden's handling of classified documents from his time as vice president. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe have more.