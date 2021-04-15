Police tail chihuahua on San Francisco bridge A chihuahua is in custody after a chase on the Bay Bridge heading into San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol tweeted a video of Sunday morning’s pursuit. Officers are searching for the owner of the dog they collared. But for now, they’re calling him “Ponch,” after the classic character on the TV Show, “Chips.”A chihuahua is in custody after a chase on the Bay Bridge heading into San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol tweeted a video of Sunday morning’s pursuit. Officers are searching for the owner of the dog they collared. But for now, they’re calling him “Ponch,” after the classic character on the TV Show, “Chips.”