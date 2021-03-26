Police: Son confessed to killing Oklahoma family

Live

Three people found dead in an Oklahoma home have been tentatively identified by authorities as a newspaper publisher, his wife and their daughter. Authorities say the couple's 19-year-old son has confessed to killing them. Joleen Chaney reports.
