Live

Watch CBSN Live

Police say singer Sinead O'Connor is missing

Sinead O'Connor has been reported missing after last being seen early leaving for a bike ride in a Chicago suburb on Sunday. Police say the singer was reported to be at risk of suicide. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the latest details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.