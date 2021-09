Police resume search for Brian Laundrie after Gabby Petito's death ruled a homicide A coroner determined Gabby Petito's death was a homicide, and police are still searching for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case. Jericka Duncan spoke with Laura Podesta on "CBSN AM" about what we learned from the autopsy and what's going on at the search scene in Florida.