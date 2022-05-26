Police response to Texas school shooting questioned: CBS News Flash May 26, 2022 A young man who lives across the street from the Texas elementary school where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed tells The Associated Press he urged police to charge into the school when he saw the gunman run in. He claims the officers did not go in. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed this country's strictest abortion law. And Boeing's Starliner capsule landed back on Earth just four hours after leaving the International Space Station.