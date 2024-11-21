Police report released in sexual assault claim against Pete Hegseth A police report that details a 2017 allegation of sexual assault against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, was released Wednesday. In the report, a woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Hegseth in a Northern California hotel. Hegseth, who told police that the encounter was consensual, was on Capitol Hill on Thursday meeting with Senate Republicans in an effort to shore up their support for his expected nomination. Nikole Killion has more.