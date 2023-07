Police reopen investigation into Tupac Shakur's death Police are once again looking into the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur was killed in a 1996 drive-by shooting in Las Vegas when he was 25. The cold case was recently reopened and last week police searched a Las Vegas home in connection to the murder. Lena Nozizwe, a journalist and the podcaster behind "Tupac's Murder Was His Case," joined CBS News to talk about the new developments.