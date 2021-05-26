Police reform legislation remains locked up in Congress as the country marks one year since the death of George Floyd Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. His death sparked worldwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice. President Biden had hoped to mark the day by signing a police reform bill, but lawmakers continue to negotiate the terms of the legislation. David Johns, the executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, discusses the progress made toward racial equality since Floyd's death and what police reform will mean for the country.