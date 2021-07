Police officers deliver emotional testimony in first Capitol assault committee hearing Four police officers who were injured in the deadly January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol testified before the House select committee investigating the attack. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the emotional day on Capitol Hill, and Brian Higgins, an adjunct professor of security, fire and emergency management at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the hearing.