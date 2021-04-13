Live

Police Officer Seeks New K9 Partner

An Ohio police officer traveled to Houston, Texas to find a replacement for his K9 partner killed in the line of duty. As Contessa Brewer reports, the officer’s search is helping him work through his grief.
