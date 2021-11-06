Police looking into claims of drug spiking incident at music festival, source says A source close to the Astroworld Festival told CBS News that police are looking into a drug spiking incident in a targeted area of the festival -- a targeted attack on innocent people, including a child -- after at least eight people died Friday night. Also, CBSN anchor Lana Zak sits down with David Persse, the chief medical officer of the city of Houston, to discuss the incident. And, event organizer and performer Travis Scott releases a statement on the deadly stampede.