U.S. police killings are misclassified and underreported, study says Official U.S. government statistics have undercounted deaths at the hands of police by more than half over the last 40 years, according to a new study published in The Lancet medical journal. Dr. Ali H. Mokdad, one of the authors and a professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the findings.