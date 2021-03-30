Live

Watch CBSN Live

Police in Europe launch anti-terror operations

Robert McFadden, senior vice president of the Soufan Group, discusses the potential terror threat in Europe. Arrests were made Thursday in France and Germany, and a manhunt is underway for three ISIS trainees in Belgium.
