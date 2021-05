Police dashcam video released in fatal shooting of Philando Castile Authorities in Ramsey County, Minn. on June 20 released dashcam video in the fatal July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile. Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted June 16, 2017 of manslaughter and other charges. The video shows Yanez firing at Castile, who was inside the car during a traffic stop, but it does not show what happened in the car. Warning: Graphic content.