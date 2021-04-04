Live

Watch CBSN Live

Police: D.C. murder suspect had help

Daron Wint was arrested Friday, accused of killing the Savopoulos family and their housekeeper in Washington, D.C. But investigators believe there were others involved in the murder. Jeff Pegues reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.