Police chief on the firing of three Wilmington, North Carolina officers for "hate-filled speech" Wilmington, North Carolina's police department has fired three veteran officers for what it said was racist and "hate-filled speech" that was caught on a patrol car camera. An internal investigation accused Officers Kevin Piner, James "Brian" Gilmore and Corporal Jessie Moore of violating standards of conduct and using inappropriate slurs, including the n-word. David Begnaud interviewed new Police Chief Donny Williams.