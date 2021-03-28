Live

Watch CBSN Live

Police catch prisoner missing from Alabama jail

After breaking free from an Alabama prison, an accused killer is under arrest again. Demarcus Woodard was caught overnight in Tuscaloosa after he escaped from a prison in Butler on Saturday. Norah O'Donnell reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.