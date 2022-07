Police body cam footage released in Jayland Walker shooting case Protests bubbled over Sunday night following the release of police body cam footage showing the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker after a traffic stop. Walker, a Black man, was shot up to 60 times by police after what Akron, Ohio police say was a car chase then foot pursuit. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston joined Anne-Marie Green from Akron, Ohio with a detailed report.