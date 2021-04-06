Live

Watch CBSN Live

Police arrest burglar with an underwear fetish

A man in Illinois is facing charges for allegedly stealing women's underwear. Police arrested the suspect after finding him hiding in a woman's house. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Julia Dahl has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.