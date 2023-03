Podcast co-hosts Swisher and Galloway on the "two Americas in Silicon Valley" Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, the "Pivot" podcast co-hosts, tell "Face the Nation" that there was a "huge insecurity injected" into the banking system by Silicon Valley's "constant catastrophizing" ahead of the bank's collapse. "Do we have two Americas in Silicon Valley, and I think lawmakers and Americans are trying to ask, should we backstopping Americans or agents of chaos?" Galloway said.