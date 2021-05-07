Live

Playing God: Inside China's mutant mice lab

Nanjing University is ahead of the game when it comes to editing DNA using CRISPR. CBSN Originals take you inside their National Resource Center for Mutant Mice, where scientists are hoping to find cures for cancer, obesity and other afflictions
