Playboy Mansion sold to Twinkies owner

Hugh Hefner is welcoming a news landlord at the Playboy mansion. Daren Metropoulos, an executive from the company that makes Twinkies, bought the famous home for an undisclosed sum with a special provision. Josh Elliott has more details.
