Biden reveals 2024 plans and doubles vaccine goals
Boulder shooting suspect faces judge, DA says more charges are coming
U.S. launched dozens of cyber ops to protect election, top official says
Student debt "feels like quicksand." Is loan forgiveness the answer?
Another major tornado outbreak takes aim at Southeast
Saudi official denies threat to UN expert over Khashoggi murder probe
Lawmakers promise regulations on social media to combat misinformation
U.S. adding 16,000 emergency beds for migrant children
House Democrats call on Biden to ease rules for staffers' marijuana use
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden administration commits $10 billion to fight vaccine inequities
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
AstraZeneca updates report, insists COVID vaccine highly effective
Learning what it takes to bring students back to school
IRS to delay tax filing deadline until May 17
Plastic bags on their way out in California
In an effort to protect the environment, California will be issuing a statewide ban on plastic bags. The plastics industry has vowed to fight the ban, saying it will increase prices for consumers and result in lost jobs. John Blackstone reports.
