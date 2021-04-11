Live

Watch CBSN Live

Planned Parenthood shooter: "I am guilty"

In a courtroom outburst, Robert Lewis Dear, who allegedly shot and killed three people at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado, admitted that he was guilty and that he's "a warrior for the babies." CBSN's Contessa Brewer has the latest details.
