Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services in Wisconsin Planned Parenthood is again offering abortion services in Wisconsin more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Providers initially stopped offering abortions out of fear a state law from 1849 that appears to ban the procedure would be enforced, but a judge ruled last month the law does not apply to medical abortions. The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin, Tanya Atkinson, joined CBS News to discuss the resumption of services.