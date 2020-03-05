Planned Parenthood leader on LA abortion case... The Supreme Court is weighing its first major abortion case since President Trump appointed two conservative judges to the bench. The case is challenging a Louisiana law that requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. Planned Parenthood filed a court brief calling the law “unconstitutional.” Planned Parenthood Action Fund CEO, Alexis McGill Johnson, joins “CBS This Morning” after being in court for arguments on Wednesday.