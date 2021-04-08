Live

Planned Parenthood battle delaying funding bill

The political battle over funding Planned Parenthood is delaying passage of the government's funding bill. Republicans want to remove Planned Parenthood, which receives half a billion dollars each year. Nancy Cordes has more.
