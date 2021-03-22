Live

"Planet of the Apes" sequel makes debut this week

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," the latest in the film series, will debut this Friday. Plus, J.K. Rowling puts another story in the "Harry Potter" series. Suzanna Marques has today's Eye on Entertainment.
