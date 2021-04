Plane debris likely part of MH370 heading to France for investigation More debris washing up on a tropical island may belong to missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. An airplane fragment found this week on Reunion Island is going to France to be examined, as Boeing says its serial number proves it came from a 777, the same model as MH370. A Chinese water bottle and cleaning supplies from Indonesia have also been found on the island off the east coast of Africa. Seth Doane reports.