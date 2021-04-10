Live

Plane crashes into Ohio apartment building

A private plane crashed into an apartment building in Akron, Ohio Tuesday afternoon. Officials say no one was inside the building or an adjacent home, but they're not optimistic about survivors on the plane. Kris Van Cleave has a report.
