Plane crashes into Florida mobile home park

At least two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Palm Beach County, Florida. The FAA is investigating the incident. Gaby Fleischman of CBS Miami station WFOR reports from Lake Worth, Florida.
