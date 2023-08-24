Plane crash video surfaces after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's alleged death Russian President Vladimir Putin made no mention of Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin during a remote address at the BRICS Summit in South Africa Thursday morning. Prigozhin was reportedly among 10 people killed in a plane crash northwest of Moscow Wednesday, according to Russia's civil aviation agency, but skepticism over his ultimate fate remains. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has the latest, including an unverified video of the crash.