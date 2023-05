Tree of Life synagogue shooting trial begins in Pittsburgh The federal jury trial of 50-year-old Robert Bowers is underway for the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Bowers is accused of killing 11 worshippers inside the Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. If convicted, he could face the death penalty. Criminal defense attorney Lexie Rigden joined CBS News to talk about the case.