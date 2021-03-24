Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pittsburgh hosts Truck Driving Olympics

Eighty-four different companies are participating in the Truck Driving Olympics, which attracts over 426 drivers from all 50 states. Drivers will be tested for safety and skill are as they navigate an obstacle course. KDKA's Sarah Arbogast reports.
