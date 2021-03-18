Live

Pistorius trial: Graphic photos shown in court

In South Africa, disturbing images were unveiled by prosecutors at the trial of Oscar Pistorius, taken just after the Olympic double amputee shot and killed his girlfriend. CBS News contributor Debora Patta reports.
