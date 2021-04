Pistorius leaving prison early, but could go back Oscar Pistorius is getting ready to leave prison in South Africa after serving only 10 months for the killing of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. The "Blade Runner" originally received a five-year sentence, and he is expected to begin house arrest on Friday. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why his legal troubles aren't over yet.