Live

Watch CBSN Live

Piper the dog keeps airport runways safe

Piper has become a social media sensation, sporting goggles and a uniform. But the 8-year-old border collie is more than just a fun photo op -- he has an important job to protect planes at a Michigan airport. Kris Van Cleave has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.