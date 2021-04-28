Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pipeline protests continue despite threatening deadline

Authorities are instructing Dakota Access pipeline protesters to pack up and leave by 2 p.m. Wednesday and warn flooding could threaten the area. But as CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports, some demonstrators are still holding out.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.