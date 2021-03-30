Live

Pink taxis hit India's streets to keep women safe

Taxis with bright pink markings have made their way to the streets of New Delhi in response to the outrage and fear of crimes against women. As Seth Doane reports, it's as much about empowering women as protecting them.
