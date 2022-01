Pilot who fled Afghanistan helps fly more than 1,000 refugees to the U.S. decades later When United Airlines joined the efforts to evacuate Afghan refugees, one pilot knew he had to join in. Zak Khogyani had fled Afghanistan himself as a child, nearly four decades ago – and he ended up helping over 1,000 Afghans on their journey to the U.S. last summer. Caitlin O'Kane has more with The Uplift.