Pikus-Pace wins silver in skeleton as U.S. men disappoint in super-combined Noelle Pikus-Pace found redemption on the icy track in her final Olympic race, winning a silver medal for the U.S. in skeleton. In the men’s super-combined, which includes downhill skiing and slalom runs, American favorites Bode Miller and Ted Ligety failed to make the podium. Alphonso Van Marsh reports.