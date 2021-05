Piazza parents: Penn State reforms "good start" but more needs to be done New oversight measures are now in effect for Greek life organizations at Penn State University. They were implemented in response to the death of Timothy Piazza in February. Prosecutors allege the sophomore was hazed into drinking excessive amounts of alcohol at a party. Piazza's parents pushed the school to make changes. In an interview you'll see only on "CBS This Morning," Jim and Evelyn Piazza respond to the reforms.