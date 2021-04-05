Live

Watch CBSN Live

Physicist on latest Space X catastrophe

After a third SpaceX rocket failed after launching, the future of the company's space program is in doubt. Michio Kaku, a professor of Theoretical Physics at the City College of New York, talked to CBSN's Jeff Glor about the accident.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.