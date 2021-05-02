Live

Watch CBSN Live

Photos show "unsafe intercept" by Russian jet

The Pentagon put out photos Thursday of what it calls an "unsafe intercept" of a U.S. spy plane over the Baltic Sea this week. A Russian fighter jet came within five feet of the American plane's wing tip.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.