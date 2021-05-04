Live

Watch CBSN Live

Photographers risk it all for the perfect shot

Tony Dokoupil went inside the world of "Rooftoppers" as they climbed to dazzling heights for spectacular shots in this week's "CBSN: On Assignment." Dokoupil details the ups and downs of the lifestyle for "CBSN: After the Assignment."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.