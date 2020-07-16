Photographer's 11,000-mile journey across the country to document Americans during the pandemic Like so many artists and entrepreneurs, photographer Brian Bowen Smith's business dried up when coronavirus hit. That's when he decided to hit the road in his vintage truck to document a country under quarantine. Along the way, he photographed famous faces like Common, Reese Witherspoon and the blended family of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, but also captured the spirit and soul of everyday Americans. Meg Oliver reports for the "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union.