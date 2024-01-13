Watch CBS News

Photographer documents life on Golden Gate Bridge

Every year, more than 10 million visitors flock to San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, said to be the most photographed bridge in the world. But no one has taken more photos of this iconic landmark than this man. Itay Hod has his story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.